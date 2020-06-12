Search warrant leads Guelph police to over $12K in cocaine, fentanyl

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a man and a woman are facing drug trafficking charges after finding over $12,000 in cocaine and fentanyl while carrying out a search warrant in the city’s north end on Thursday.

Officers with the drug enforcement and tactical units barged into a commercial property in the area of Woodlawn Road and Woolwich Street at around 8 a.m. and arrested the two, police said.

Police said they found a cache of drugs including 106 grams of cocaine, worth about $10,600, and 6.5 grams of fentanyl, worth about $1,500. Officers also say they found some crystal meth and 47 pills of benzodiazepine.

Three scales were also seized along with $1,385 in Canadian currency, a folding knife, large mixing bowls, a Magic Bullet blender, food colouring and a cutting agent.

A 42-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man have been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession. The woman was also charged with three counts of breaching a court order.

They were not named by Guelph police and were held in custody pending a bail hearing.