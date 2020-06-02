5 Londoners charged after 2 loaded firearms, $20K in tools seized in stolen property investigation

Send this page to someone via email

London police have laid multiple charges against five people after a raid at a Masonville-area home last week allegedly turned up two loaded handguns and thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment.

The seized items, police believe, were stolen in a series of thefts over the last several months.

The bust came as a result of an investigation first launched in March after police received reports that storage containers at some south London properties had seen their locks cut off and contents stolen between March 27 and 30.

Among the items stolen were construction tools and other pieces of equipment, police said.

Weeks later, on April 17, police say the owner found the property being sold on an unspecified buy-and-sell app, at which point they contacted authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s alleged the same individuals were involved in the break-ins of two separate trucks owned by a local excavating company between April 19 and May 12. Police say some $6,000 worth of equipment was taken.

Police were contacted on May 12 after an employee of the company found some of the equipment being sold on a buy-and-sell app.

As a result of the investigation, police say officers, including members of the force’s Emergency Response Unit, raided a home Thursday along Pinehurst Place, located a short drive east along Fanshawe Park Road from Masonville.

“During the course of the execution of the search warrant, a duffle bag was thrown from within the residence, landing in the backyard. Inside of the bag was a loaded 9mm handgun,” police said in a statement.

“A second loaded 9mm handgun was located in the trunk of a vehicle parked in the driveway of the residence.”

Five people, ages 19, 28, 29, 31, and 41, all from London, have been jointly charged by police with seven counts each of possession of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5,000, in addition to six weapons-related charges.

The 28-year-old accused faces additional four weapons-related charges, and a charge of trafficking in property obtained by crime.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused parties will appear in court at a later date, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

0:52 London police respond after altercation in the middle of a busy intersection London police respond after altercation in the middle of a busy intersection