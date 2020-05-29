2 charged after downtown London bust sees loaded handgun, $100K in fentanyl, cocaine seized: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men, one from London the other from Pickering, Ont., are facing multiple charges after London police say a loaded handgun and more than $100,000 in cocaine and fentanyl was seized from a home in the downtown core.

Police said officers raided a home in the 400-block of Waterloo Street, in the area of Waterloo and Queens Avenue, on Thursday as part of an investigation by the Guns and Drugs Section.

At the scene, officers say they seized a loaded semi-automatic 9-millimetre handgun with a missing serial number, along with 330 grams of fentanyl valued at more than $82,000, and 174 grams of cocaine valued at nearly $17,500.

Police say they also seized $25,000 in cash, along with 51 rounds of 9-millimetre ammunition, one .40 calibre round, 25 grams of crystal methamphetamine valued at $2,560, and 20 oxycodone tablets.

The accused, both 26, face several drug and weapons-related charges, including four counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for trafficking, two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority, and two counts of careless storage of a firearm.

Both were set to appear in court in London on Friday.

Police ask anyone with information to contact London police at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

