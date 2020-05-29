Menu

Crime

2 charged after downtown London bust sees loaded handgun, $100K in fentanyl, cocaine seized: police

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted May 29, 2020 7:10 pm
Updated May 29, 2020 7:11 pm
London police vehicles in police parking garage, September 6, 2017.
London police vehicles in police parking garage, September 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

Two men, one from London the other from Pickering, Ont., are facing multiple charges after London police say a loaded handgun and more than $100,000 in cocaine and fentanyl was seized from a home in the downtown core.

Police said officers raided a home in the 400-block of Waterloo Street, in the area of Waterloo and Queens Avenue, on Thursday as part of an investigation by the Guns and Drugs Section.

READ MORE: Ajax, Ont., man, 28, sought by London police in human trafficking probe

At the scene, officers say they seized a loaded semi-automatic 9-millimetre handgun with a missing serial number, along with 330 grams of fentanyl valued at more than $82,000, and 174 grams of cocaine valued at nearly $17,500.

Police say they also seized $25,000 in cash, along with 51 rounds of 9-millimetre ammunition, one .40 calibre round, 25 grams of crystal methamphetamine valued at $2,560, and 20 oxycodone tablets.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused, both 26, face several drug and weapons-related charges, including four counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for trafficking, two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority, and two counts of careless storage of a firearm.

READ MORE: London police seek help identifying woman who allegedly spit on man asking for more space in line

Both were set to appear in court in London on Friday.

Police ask anyone with information to contact London police at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

