London police seek help identifying woman who allegedly spit on man asking for more space in line

London police are seeking the public’s help identifying a woman after she allegedly spat in the face of a man who requested she give him more space as they stood in line at a Richmond Row eatery.

According to police, the incident occurred at roughly 7:40 p.m. on May 11.

Police say a man was in line at 573 Richmond St., just north of Albert Street, when an unknown woman with a small child approached and struck up a conversation. The woman was reportedly standing very close to the man, who asked her to provide him with more space as he was concerned “due to the current situation involving the COVID-19 pandemic,” police say.

The request reportedly prompted an argument, and police allege the woman then spat in his face. Police say a witness observed the entire interaction.

The man took a photograph of the suspect as she left the restaurant, and the image was provided to police, who are now releasing the image to the public as they have so far been unable to identify the suspect in the assault investigation.

Police say the man did not sustain any physical injuries.

The suspect is described by police as a woman who is roughly five feet five inches tall and between the ages of 30 and 35 with a medium build and long, straight black hair. At the time, she was reportedly wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

