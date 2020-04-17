Intoxicated woman refuses to leave residence, spits on officers: St. Thomas police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in St. Thomas, Ont., say a 21-year-old woman is facing charges after an early morning incident at a home on Miller Street.

According to police, officers were called to reports of an “unwanted party at the home” around 2 a.m. At the scene, police say they found an intoxicated woman who allegedly refused to leave.

When officers went to arrest her, police say she became combative and was “kicking, screaming and spitting” on police. Police have not disclosed whether officers were wearing personal protective equipment at the time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

She was eventually transported to the Colin McGregor Justice Building and charged with resisting arrest and assaulting police.

