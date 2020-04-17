Menu

Crime

Intoxicated woman refuses to leave residence, spits on officers: St. Thomas police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted April 17, 2020 12:41 pm
St. Thomas police have charged a woman following an alleged incident at a Miller Street home.
St. Thomas Police Service/Facebook

Police in St. Thomas, Ont., say a 21-year-old woman is facing charges after an early morning incident at a home on Miller Street.

According to police, officers were called to reports of an “unwanted party at the home” around 2 a.m. At the scene, police say they found an intoxicated woman who allegedly refused to leave.

READ MORE: Vancouver man seen spitting on elevator buttons apologizes, says he’ll seek counselling

When officers went to arrest her, police say she became combative and was “kicking, screaming and spitting” on police. Police have not disclosed whether officers were wearing personal protective equipment at the time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

She was eventually transported to the Colin McGregor Justice Building and charged with resisting arrest and assaulting police.

