Ajax, Ont., man, 28, sought by London police in human trafficking probe

A 28-year-old Ajax, Ont., man is being sought by London police on a laundry list of charges stemming from an investigation into the alleged human trafficking of a 21-year-old woman over a period of four years.

It’s alleged the suspect trafficked the victim in several cities throughout the GTA and in London starting in 2016 when she was only 17, police said, noting the two had met two years earlier when she was 15.

“On more than one occasion, the victim was threatened with a firearm,” police said in a statement.

Last month, police allege the suspect moved the victim into a home in London, stole her ID, and assaulted her when she tried to escape on April 25, resulting in minor physical injuries.

Days later, on April 29, police said the woman escaped the home and contacted Brantford police, who in turn contacted London police.

Adil Hosannah, 28, of Ajax, faces 14 charges by way of warrant.

They include trafficking in persons under 18 by exercising control, etc.; financial or material benefit from trafficking a person under 18; procuring a person under 18; obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18 years; advertising another person’s sexual services; sexual assault; assault and pointing a firearm.

The accused remains at large, and is described by police as approximately five feet five inches tall and 155 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).