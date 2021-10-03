Man charged after allegedly hitting Victoria police officer with stolen vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

A Nanaimo man is facing multiple charges for allegedly striking a Victoria police officer with a stolen vehicle earlier this week.

Kenton Nichol, 27, is accused of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, dangerous driving and possession of stolen property.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Monday in the 900 block of Pandora Avenue in Victoria, where the officer was assisting a city bylaw worker.

Police allege the officer was standing next to his cruiser when he was hit from behind by the stolen vehicle.

The officer was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released. The driver of the stolen vehicle was arrested at the scene.

