Crime

Man charged after allegedly hitting Victoria police officer with stolen vehicle

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 3, 2021 3:08 pm
A Nanaimo man accused of hitting a Victoria police officer with a stolen car is facing multiple charges. View image in full screen
A Nanaimo man accused of hitting a Victoria police officer with a stolen car is facing multiple charges. BC Emergency Photography / Flickr

A Nanaimo man is facing multiple charges for allegedly striking a Victoria police officer with a stolen vehicle earlier this week.

Kenton Nichol, 27, is accused of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, dangerous driving and possession of stolen property.

Read more: Victoria police officer attacked in local park by unknown man

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Monday in the 900 block of Pandora Avenue in Victoria, where the officer was assisting a city bylaw worker.

Police allege the officer was standing next to his cruiser when he was hit from behind by the stolen vehicle.

The officer was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released. The driver of the stolen vehicle was arrested at the scene.

Click to play video: 'City of Victoria has highest crime severity index out of all B.C. municipal police agencies in 2020' City of Victoria has highest crime severity index out of all B.C. municipal police agencies in 2020
City of Victoria has highest crime severity index out of all B.C. municipal police agencies in 2020 – Jul 30, 2021
