Victoria police officer attacked in local park by unknown man

A Victoria police patrol officer is recovering Friday from an attack in Banfield Park Thursday night.

Police said at 11:30 p.m., the officer was on foot in the park when he was “violently attacked” by an unknown man.

The officer was able to radio for assistance, police said, but when other officers arrived to help the suspect had already fled.

Investigators believe the officer spoke with an unidentified woman prior to the attack and they would like to identify her.

She is described as an approximately 50-year-old Caucasian woman with grey hair, who appeared distraught, police said.

If anyone has any information about this incident they are asked to call the Victoria police non-emergency line at (250) 995-7654. To report something anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.