Halifax police charge 5 men from Quebec in alleged fraud scam

The RCMP in Halifax has charged five men from Quebec with fraud after numerous fake identifications, prepaid cards, and evidence to support fraud, identity theft, and possession of stolen property, were allegedly found.

In a release issued Friday, police said on Sept. 22 they received a report from a business in the community Westphal about a fraud that took place a few days earlier.

“A man had used fake identification to purchase a vehicle that was reported as stolen,” the RCMP said in a statement.

On Sept. 23, police said officers found the stolen car, and conducted a traffic stop. Three men and a woman inside were all arrested.

Several prepaid gift cards were found within the vehicle, police said.

This later led police to search two properties on Victoria Road in Halifax, and a vehicle stop where three more men were arrested.

Police said in total, seven arrests were made, with a 21-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man being released without charges.

The following men all from Quebec, have each been charged, according to the RCMP:

Maxime Carpentier, 20

Dave Jolivet, 20

Mouad Ghiate, 25

Mehdi Alaoui, 21

Mohamed El-Amin Drider, 26

Police said the investigation is ongoing.