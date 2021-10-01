Man dies after truck goes into ditch, catches fire on Louisbourg Highway

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old man dies after a truck went off the road into a ditch and caught fire on Thursday, according to Cape Breton Regional Police.

In a release, police said officers first responded to the scene on the Louisbourg Highway at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Police said there were people trapped in the truck, and officers were able to confirm one person inside and two other passengers who had been ejected from the vehicle.

The passengers — a man and woman in their late 20s — were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and both were later released.

However, the man in his 30s was found dead at the scene, inside the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the investigation into the crash continues.

2:08 Memorial held for N.S. family killed in travel trailer fire Memorial held for N.S. family killed in travel trailer fire