Traffic

Man dies after truck goes into ditch, catches fire on Louisbourg Highway

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 11:38 am
Man dies after truck goes into ditch, catches fire on Louisbourg Highway
File/Global News

A 30-year-old man dies after a truck went off the road into a ditch and caught fire on Thursday, according to Cape Breton Regional Police.

In a release, police said officers first responded to the scene on the Louisbourg Highway at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Police said there were people trapped in the truck, and officers were able to confirm one person inside and two other passengers who had been ejected from the vehicle.

The passengers — a man and woman in their late 20s — were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and both were later released.

However, the man in his 30s was found dead at the scene, inside the vehicle.

Police said the investigation into the crash continues.

