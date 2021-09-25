Menu

Canada

Single-vehicle crash in Darlings Lake, N.S. claims life of 19-year-old woman

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted September 25, 2021 1:57 pm
A 19-year-old woman has been killed in a single-vehicle collision Friday night. View image in full screen
A 19-year-old woman has been killed in a single-vehicle collision Friday night. File / Global News

A 19-year-old woman was killed in a collision in Southwest Nova Scotia Friday night.

In a release, RCMP said members with its Yarmouth detachment responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 1 in Darlings Lake around 10:24 p.m.

“At the scene, police learned a car heading south on the highway had struck a guard rail and crashed,” the release said.

Read more: N.S. driver charged after hitting pedestrian in Spryfield crosswalk

“The driver and sole occupant, a 19-year-old woman from Port Maitland, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Her identity was not revealed.

It said a collision reconstructionist with the RCMP attended the scene and the provincial medical examiner’s service has been engaged.

The matter remains under investigation.

