Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 19 2021 8:28pm
00:53

STARS responds to crash on Highway 16 west of Edmonton

A STARS Air Ambulance was spotted by the Global 1 news helicopter taking off from the scene of a serious crash on the Yellowhead at Range Road 15, west of Stony Plain in Parkland County.

