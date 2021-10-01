Cobourg man serving weapons prohibition found with air rifle, ammunition: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Cobourg, Ont., man currently prohibited from possessing weapons faces new charges following an incident early Thursday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 12:55 a.m., officers responded to reports of suspicious individuals behind a business in the area of Covert Street.

Officers located one of the individuals matching the description provided who was found in possession of a rifle case containing an air rifle. He was also found in possession of a quantity of assorted ammunition and fentanyl.

Police say the man was currently prohibited from possessing any weapons, firearms, or ammunition.

Michael Berryman, 27, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order contrary, possession of a Scheduled 1 controlled substance (fentany) and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

He was later released on an undertaking with a future court date in Cobourg, police said Friday.

Berryman was also arrested in June on a warrant and was found in possession of drugs and a weapon at the time of his arrest.