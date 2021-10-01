Menu

Crime

Cobourg man serving weapons prohibition found with air rifle, ammunition: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 10:09 am
Cobourg Police Service arrested a man found in possession of an air rifle and ammunition early Thursday. View image in full screen
Cobourg Police Service arrested a man found in possession of an air rifle and ammunition early Thursday. Global News Peterborough file

A Cobourg, Ont., man currently prohibited from possessing weapons faces new charges following an incident early Thursday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 12:55 a.m., officers responded to reports of suspicious individuals behind a business in the area of Covert Street.

Officers located one of the individuals matching the description provided who was found in possession of a rifle case containing an air rifle. He was also found in possession of a quantity of assorted ammunition and fentanyl.

Read more: Youth charged with pointing firearm following incident near Cobourg high school: police

Police say the man was currently prohibited from possessing any weapons, firearms, or ammunition.

Michael Berryman, 27, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order contrary, possession of a Scheduled 1 controlled substance (fentany) and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

He was later released on an undertaking with a future court date in Cobourg, police said Friday.

Berryman was also arrested in June on a warrant and was found in possession of drugs and a weapon at the time of his arrest.

