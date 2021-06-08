Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cobourg man wanted on warrant found with drugs, weapon: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 8, 2021 4:19 pm
Police say a Cobourg man wanted on a warrant was arrested on Monday night and found in possession of drugs and a weapon.
Police say a Cobourg man wanted on a warrant was arrested on Monday night and found in possession of drugs and a weapon. Cobourg Police Service

A Cobourg man wanted on an outstanding warrant was found in possession of drugs and a weapon on Monday evening, police say.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers on general patrol observed a man sought by police on a warrant.

Police arrested the suspect without incident. During a search of the man, police say officers located a switchblade knife and a small quantity of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

Read more: 2 arrested, 1 sought following robbery, assault with golf clubs in Cobourg, police say

Michael Berryman, 26, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, possession of a Schedule 1 substance and three counts each of failure to comply with an undertaking and failure to comply with probation.

Trending Stories

He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in court in Cobourg on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Cobourg’s Victoria Beach partially closed, pop-up eateries coming soon' Cobourg’s Victoria Beach partially closed, pop-up eateries coming soon
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cobourg tagCrystal Meth tagCobourg Police Service tagDrug Possession tagArrest Warrant tagTown of Cobourg tagWeapon Possession tagwamted tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers