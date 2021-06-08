Cobourg man wanted on warrant found with drugs, weapon: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Cobourg man wanted on an outstanding warrant was found in possession of drugs and a weapon on Monday evening, police say.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers on general patrol observed a man sought by police on a warrant.

Police arrested the suspect without incident. During a search of the man, police say officers located a switchblade knife and a small quantity of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

Michael Berryman, 26, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, possession of a Schedule 1 substance and three counts each of failure to comply with an undertaking and failure to comply with probation.

He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in court in Cobourg on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement