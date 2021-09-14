Youth charged with pointing firearm following incident near Cobourg high school: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A youth faces firearm-related charges following an incident near a high school in Cobourg on Monday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 12:55 p.m., officers responded to a reported physical altercation between students off school property near Cobourg Collegiate Institute.

Officers located and seized a firearm which was later to be confirmed to be an unloaded pellet gun.

Read more: Cobourg police deploy stun gun to arrest man after officers assaulted

Police say one youth was arrested and was charged with assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.

The youth (no age was provided) was arrested and released with a future court date in Cobourg.

Story continues below advertisement

The name of the accused cannot be revealed under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.