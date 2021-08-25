Menu

Crime

Cobourg police deploy stun gun to arrest man after officers assaulted

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 25, 2021 10:03 am
Cobourg police shocked a man with a stun gun and arrested him following an altercation with officers. View image in full screen
Cobourg police shocked a man with a stun gun and arrested him following an altercation with officers. File / Global News

A Newtonville, Ont., man faces assault and impaired charges following an incident in downtown Cobourg on Monday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers responded to reports of a suspicious person near Division and King streets. The complainant reported that a man had struck the rear window of their vehicle and that the man was now standing in the middle of the road.

Police determined the suspect was impaired and attempted to make an arrest. It’s alleged the man assaulted officers.

Read more: Stun gun drawn but not used on Peterborough man during arrest for damaging police vehicle

Police then deployed a conducted energy weapon to assist in the arrest.

Matthew Vetor, 30, of Newtonville, was charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer and one count each of assault with intent to resist arrest and being intoxicated in a public place.

He was held in custody until sober and later released with a future court date in Cobourg, police said Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Cobourg Police Services Board moving forward with plan to bring in body-worn cameras for police' Cobourg Police Services Board moving forward with plan to bring in body-worn cameras for police
