Cobourg police deploy stun gun to arrest man after officers assaulted

Send this page to someone via email

A Newtonville, Ont., man faces assault and impaired charges following an incident in downtown Cobourg on Monday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers responded to reports of a suspicious person near Division and King streets. The complainant reported that a man had struck the rear window of their vehicle and that the man was now standing in the middle of the road.

Police determined the suspect was impaired and attempted to make an arrest. It’s alleged the man assaulted officers.

Read more: Stun gun drawn but not used on Peterborough man during arrest for damaging police vehicle

Police then deployed a conducted energy weapon to assist in the arrest.

Matthew Vetor, 30, of Newtonville, was charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer and one count each of assault with intent to resist arrest and being intoxicated in a public place.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody until sober and later released with a future court date in Cobourg, police said Wednesday.