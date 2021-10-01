Death in the ICU: Edmonton doctor recounts calling woman to share her mom’s dying moments

It’s a scenario that has played out countless times in intensive care units around the world: a health-care worker shepherding a gravely ill COVID-19 patient through their final moments while family members watch on via a mobile device.

“We hear numbers of 20 deaths per day, 30 deaths per day and it gets really easy to get numb to those numbers,” Dr. Neeja Bakshi said in an interview with Global News.

“But each of those deaths is a person with a story and a family.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "But each of those deaths is a person with a story and a family."

View image in full screen Physician Dr. Simon Demers-Marcil in the ICU Unit at Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary, Alta., on the phone telling a family their loved one had died of COVID-19. Leah Hennel, Government of Alberta

In an effort to bring some humanity back to the staggering number of deaths in Alberta, the Edmonton doctor who works on the internal medicine ward at the Royal Alexandra Hospital recounted sitting with a 75-year-old woman as she died.

Story continues below advertisement

“Hi Jane. This is Dr. Bakshi calling from Edmonton. I am not sure if you’re aware, but your mom Anne was admitted to the COVID ward about 2 hours ago,” Bakshi wrote on Twitter. (Scroll down to see more tweets)

“I’m calling because she is not doing well, and will likely not survive the day.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I'm calling because she is not doing well, and will likely not survive the day."

The names in her story are fictional to protect the family’s privacy.

“Deafening silence….followed by a chilling shriek…. tears… gasping for air trying to form words… phone clicks. Five minutes pass, and I call again,” Bakshi wrote.

“Through her tears, Jane responds: Yes. I’m so sorry for hanging up on you. I was shocked. I didn’t even know she wasn’t well, I spoke to my mom two days ago.

“I am in B.C. I won’t make it in time, will I?” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I am in B.C. I won't make it in time, will I?"

2:01 What does triage protocol look like in Alberta? What does triage protocol look like in Alberta? – Sep 17, 2021

Dr. Bakshi went to explain how the hospital arranged for an iPad to be brought in so the daughter could say goodbye to her mom. Before they called her daughter, the patient insisted on putting on lipstick.

Story continues below advertisement

“She was just so insistent that she needed to look good when she died. I found that so dignified,” Bakshi said.

“You could tell that she had come to terms with what we happening. So I gave her her lipstick. She put her lipstick on and we got her ready to talk to her daughter.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "You could tell that she had come to terms with what we happening. So I gave her her lipstick. She put her lipstick on and we got her ready to talk to her daughter."

Bakshi said the mother and daughter had difficulty hearing each other because the high-flow oxygen machines in the room are loud and the mother was wearing an oxygen mask.

The daughter asked for the doctor to sit with her mom as she died. While that’s not always possible for staff to do when asked due to the need to be with other patients, Bakshi said in this case she was able to remain in the room.

Bakshi said she sat with the patient, and her daughter on the iPad in silence for 30 minutes, as the woman passed away.

“It was a very intimate moment. I don’t know how to explain what it feels like to be holding a family member on a Zoom screen while their loved one is passing away. It’s a very weird feeling. You feel close to the family in that moment. But you also feel very distant.”

Story continues below advertisement

“As the physician or the nurse doing that, you are the conduit for the love between those two parties and it’s a great responsibility.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "As the physician or the nurse doing that, you are the conduit for the love between those two parties and it's a great responsibility."

This week, the province announced an additional 95 deaths (reported from Monday to Thursday) related to COVID-19.

On Wednesday alone, Alberta reported 34 deaths, which is among the highest ever announced in a single day.

2:04 CMA: ‘extraordinary measures’ needed to control COVID-19 in Alberta, Saskatchewan CMA: ‘extraordinary measures’ needed to control COVID-19 in Alberta, Saskatchewan

More than 2,700 people have died from COVID-19 in Alberta since the start of the pandemic and 483 of those deaths in the past 120 days, according to statistics from the Alberta government.

Below is a collection of Bakshi’s tweets:

…deafening silence….followed by a chilling shriek…. Tears… Gasping for air trying to form words… Phone clicks. 5 minutes pass, and I call again. "Hi, Jane. I know that was a lot to take in." — Neeja Bakshi (@NeejaB) September 30, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Jane takes a deep breath: Mom is a fierce and spunky 75 year old with the spirit of a 30 year old. She loves to dress to the nines and is always laughing. And always told us she wanted to die on her own terms. — Neeja Bakshi (@NeejaB) September 30, 2021

"Jane, your mom is awake, and as fierce as ever. But her oxygen saturations are down to 80%, and we have her maximal oxygen. She does not wish to be placed on a ventilator, and this sounds consistent with what you've told me about mom. Would you like me to arrange Zoom?" — Neeja Bakshi (@NeejaB) September 30, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

We find the iPad, get it connected through a blurry screen, and don PPE. I go in to talk to Anne about her condition before I connect Jane. With the high flow oxygen + non rebreather mask we have on Anne to give as much support as we can, I have to yell so she can hear me. — Neeja Bakshi (@NeejaB) September 30, 2021

Anne looks at me, deep into my eyes, and mouths "When?" Today. — Neeja Bakshi (@NeejaB) September 30, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Moments later, her oxygen dropped, and so mask went back on, and Jane came through the screen to say goodbye to Anne. Through the hissing of the machines, and the ziplock bag covering the iPad, Anne couldn't hear her daughter. So, I yell-translated. — Neeja Bakshi (@NeejaB) September 30, 2021

She closes her eyes. Jane asks me to stay with her mom, and wishes to remain on the iPad. We sit in silence for 30 minutes, until Anne takes her last breath. This is one story. Of so many I re-live often. Of COVID robbing families of good byes. — Neeja Bakshi (@NeejaB) September 30, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

*names changed to protect privacy. Events are very real.* — Neeja Bakshi (@NeejaB) September 30, 2021