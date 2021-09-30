Alberta premier, health officials to provide COVID-19 update Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Jason Kenney will be joined by Health Minister Jason Copping to provide an update on Alberta’s health system and the COVID-19 situation Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Verna Yiu, CEO of Alberta Health Services, and Tim Grant, public service commissioner, are also set to take part in the news conference.

Grant led the government’s response to the 2011 Slave Lake wildfire. He served in the Canadian Forces for 31 years, reaching the rank of Major General.

The news conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be streamed live in this article post.

Alberta’s health system continues to struggle on the pressures of the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Surgeries have been postponed, staff redeployed and AHS staff are finding additional ICU space wherever possible.

As of about noon on Thursday, there were 373 ICU beds in Alberta, AHS spokesperson Kerry Williamson told Global News. That includes 200 additional surge spaces that have been added — a 115 per cent increase over AHS’ baseline of 173.

“AHS has opened 22 additional ICU surge spaces in the past seven days,” Williamson said.

As of Thursday, there were 309 patients in ICU, “the vast majority of whom are COVID positive,” he said.

"The number of patients in ICU has increased by six per cent in the past seven days."

Provincially, ICU capacity (including additional surge beds) is currently at 83 per cent. Without the additional surge spaces, provincial ICU capacity would be at 179 per cent, AHS said.

The Calgary zone is at 79 per cent capacity (include 71 surge spaces), Edmonton zone is at 86 per cent capacity (including 86 additional surge spaces), and North zone is operating at 100 per cent capacity.

READ MORE: Alberta adds COVID-19 measures, vaccine passport in effort to prevent health-care system’s collapse

In response to rising case numbers and COVID-19 ICU admissions that were pushing the health system to the brink, Kenney announced Sept. 15 public health measures that would go into effect Sept. 16 as well as the vaccine passport — known in Alberta as the restrictions exemption program — which would take effect at eligible businesses and facilities on Sept. 20.

Kenney said Tuesday more time is needed to measure the impact of the latest rule changes.

