Health

Saskatchewan sets new records for daily and active COVID-19 cases

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted September 26, 2021 4:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Humboldt Bronco father asks Saskatchewan to unite again and get vaccinated' Humboldt Bronco father asks Saskatchewan to unite again and get vaccinated
A day after the SHA announced its halting organ transplants because its overwhelmed by COVID-19, the father of Humboldt Broncos player Logan Boulet urged people to get vaccinated.

A week after setting a record for daily new COVID-19 cases, Saskatchewan has set another one.

Read more: Regina grandmother of hospitalized 5-year-old pleads for caution against COVID-19

Officials reported 552 new cases on Sunday.

The previous record was set on Sept. 19 when officials reported 543 new cases.

Another record was set on Sunday when active cases reached a total of 4,864. Prior to this, the most active cases Saskatchewan has had since the beginning of the pandemic was 4,763 on Dec. 7.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 478 or 39.7 per 100,000 population.

Read more: Saskatchewan sees uptick in COVID-19 vaccination shots

Story continues below advertisement

There are 281 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 63 receiving intensive care.

Three more residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, the province also reported Sunday. The provincial death toll is now 670.

The province logged 436 new recoveries on Sunday.

Read more: QR codes temporarily removed from Sask. COVID-19 vaccine records due to ‘privacy breach’

A total of 2,153 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given out since the province’s last COVID-19 update on Saturday. A total of 729,097 residents are now fully vaccinated.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 surge in Saskatchewan straining health-care system' COVID-19 surge in Saskatchewan straining health-care system

 

