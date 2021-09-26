Saskatchewan sets new records for daily and active COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

A week after setting a record for daily new COVID-19 cases, Saskatchewan has set another one.

Officials reported 552 new cases on Sunday.

The previous record was set on Sept. 19 when officials reported 543 new cases.

Another record was set on Sunday when active cases reached a total of 4,864. Prior to this, the most active cases Saskatchewan has had since the beginning of the pandemic was 4,763 on Dec. 7.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 478 or 39.7 per 100,000 population.

There are 281 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 63 receiving intensive care.

Three more residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, the province also reported Sunday. The provincial death toll is now 670.

The province logged 436 new recoveries on Sunday.

A total of 2,153 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given out since the province’s last COVID-19 update on Saturday. A total of 729,097 residents are now fully vaccinated.