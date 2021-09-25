Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 25 2021 10:00pm
02:01

Growing concerns about outbreaks at B.C. schools

There are more calls for increased safety measures for children in B.C. schools following yet another COVID-19 outbreak at a Lower Mainland school. Emad Agahi reports.

