Global News at 10 Regina
September 24 2021 9:39am
01:47

COVID-19 surge in Saskatchewan straining health-care system

Some elective surgeries and other non-urgent services are being postponed and doctors are now facing impossible choices as COVID-19 cases surge in Saskatchewan.

