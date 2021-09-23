COVID-19 surge in Saskatchewan straining health-care system

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Susan Shaw says people are dying in Saskatchewan from a largely preventable disease.

Shaw made the statement as the Saskatchewan Health Authority says it continues to deal with a surge in COVID-19 patients.

“I work in the ICU and it’s already heart-wrenching to watch people die from a largely preventable disease,” said Shaw, the SHA’s chief medical health officer, during a conference call Thursday.

“And to add to that heartache, any need to make decisions about lifesaving care for all of Saskatchewan residents, only builds and adds to that tragedy.”

The health authority said it also continues to implement a full slowdown of all elective procedures without delay.

Derek Miller said the health-care system could be caring for 125 intensive care patients and 350 acute care patients in the coming weeks.

“Right now we know that over 70 per cent of our ICU beds are being used to care for a single preventable disease — COVID,” said Miller, the emergency operations centre commander, during a conference call Thursday.

“And at the same time, we need to ensure we have 50 ICU beds staffed to care for non-COVID patients who are not in control of needing critical care.”

Miller said as part of the surge capacity, 58 adult medicine beds have been added to the system — 36 in Saskatoon and 22 in Regina.

Shaw said the number of hospitalizations is rising rapidly.

As of Wednesday, 265 COVID patients were being treated in hospital, 56 of whom were in intensive care.

“People who have chosen to remain unvaccinated are six times more likely to test positive, six times more likely to be hospitalized and 12 times more likely to be admitted to an intensive care unit,” said Shaw.

“More than 70 per cent of our ICU patients are admitted fighting for their lives to a single preventable diagnosis – severe COVID pneumonia with lung failure.”

Shaw called on people to get vaccinated, saying the health-care system could manage demands if people who are eligible got both doses.

“Instead, we are facing service slowdowns … and this is having a real impact on the quality of life and health for many across this region, and it will result in real harm,” she said.

“But worse, if this continues, the lifesaving supports all Saskatchewan citizens rely on will be in danger.”

