Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
September 21 2021 8:08pm
01:44

Some adults admitted to Saskatoon children’s hospital ‘to support demand’ as ICUs fill up

Now ICU’s are at capacity, forcing those on the front lines to make difficult choices, including adult patients being sent to a children’s hospital ICU.

Advertisement

Video Home