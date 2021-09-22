Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
September 22 2021 8:24pm
02:02

More COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan care homes

The fourth wave is now looking a lot like the first. We are once again seeing outbreaks in long-term care homes. Global’s Nathaniel Dove has more on who it’s affecting — and what can be done.

