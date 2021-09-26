Menu

Crime

Man dies following early-morning shooting in Winnipeg’s north end

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted September 26, 2021 3:08 pm
A Winnipeg police cruiser outside an apartment block. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police cruiser outside an apartment block. Jordan Pearn/Global News

Winnipeg police say a 26-year-old man is dead following a shooting in the north end shortly after midnight Sunday.

The incident happened near Salter Street and Flora Avenue at about 12:30 a.m.

Officers say they found the victim suffering a gunshot wound and immediately began first aid.

Read more: Police arrest two men in fatal 2020 Winnipeg shooting

He was brought to hospital in critical condition but later died of his injuries.

Police have identified the victim as Joshua Jordan Paul Pashe.

The force says no arrests have been made, and anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

