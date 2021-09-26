Man dies following early-morning shooting in Winnipeg’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a 26-year-old man is dead following a shooting in the north end shortly after midnight Sunday.

The incident happened near Salter Street and Flora Avenue at about 12:30 a.m.

Officers say they found the victim suffering a gunshot wound and immediately began first aid.

He was brought to hospital in critical condition but later died of his injuries.

Police have identified the victim as Joshua Jordan Paul Pashe.

The force says no arrests have been made, and anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

