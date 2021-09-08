Menu

Crime

Police arrest two men in fatal 2020 Winnipeg shooting

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 11:18 am
Click to play video: '2 suspects behind bars in fatal shooting of 21-year-old Mohamed Yonis Ali, Winnipeg Police say' 2 suspects behind bars in fatal shooting of 21-year-old Mohamed Yonis Ali, Winnipeg Police say
WATCH ABOVE: 2 suspects behind bars in fatal shooting of 21-year-old Mohamed Yonis Ali, Winnipeg Police say

Two suspects are behind bars in connection with a fatal August 2020 shooting.

21-year-old Mohamed Yonis Ali, originally from Toronto, was found in the 800 block of Aberdeen Avenue on Aug. 26, 2020, and taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries.

Winnipeg police have been investigating his murder for the last year, which led to the arrest of two men, police said Wednesday.

Nootin Kasipigositmikise Fontaine, 25, of Victoria Beach, and Winnipegger Arturo Andres Carrasco, 24, are both facing first degree murder charges.

Read more: Winnipeg cops hoping to ID woman who may have info about 2020 murder

Police said Carrasco is also facing charges in connection with three other Winnipeg shootings, including an attempted murder in July 2019, when multiple shots were fired into a vehicle.

He’s also been arrested for two non-fatal shooting incidents in September of that year, both of which police said were escalations after a confrontation.

Police said the investigation into Ali’s murder continues, and additional arrests may be pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police release video of two suspects in homicide of Mohammed Yonis Ali' Winnipeg police release video of two suspects in homicide of Mohammed Yonis Ali
Winnipeg police release video of two suspects in homicide of Mohammed Yonis Ali – May 28, 2021
