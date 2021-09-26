Menu

Crime

Teen in critical condition after downtown London, Ont. assault: police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted September 26, 2021 10:13 am
London Ontario Police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. View image in full screen
London Ontario Police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

An early morning assault in downtown London, Ont., has left a teenager in critical condition, police say.

Officials say around 1 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews responded to a serious assault in the 100-block of John Street.

A teenager was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the youth was reportedly assaulted by an unknown male, who fled the area afterward.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect.

The victim remains in hospital in critical condition.

Officials say the investigation is in its early stages and has been assigned to members of the major crime section.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

