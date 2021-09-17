Menu

RCMP
September 17 2021 9:27pm
Manitoba RCMP release sketch of suspect in sexual assault of teen girl

Manitoba RCMP have released a forensic sketch of the suspect in a sexual assault on a 16-year-old girl in Thompson on Monday.

