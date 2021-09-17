Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba RCMP release sketch of suspect in sexual assault of teen girl

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 17, 2021 3:30 pm
A forensic sketch of the sexual assault suspect. View image in full screen
A forensic sketch of the sexual assault suspect. RCMP Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP have released a forensic sketch of the suspect in a sexual assault on a 16-year-old girl in Thompson on Monday.

Police said the teen was walking home on a trail leading to Lynx Crescent, close to the Deerwood Park area, when she was grabbed by an unknown man and sexually assaulted.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP seek public’s help in sexual assault case involving teen victim

Thompson RCMP described the suspect as wearing a black Nike sweater, black pants, black Air Force 1 sneakers, a black toque and a black medical mask around his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure tip online.

Click to play video: 'Red River Trail sex assault suspect facing more charges, Winnipeg police say' Red River Trail sex assault suspect facing more charges, Winnipeg police say
Red River Trail sex assault suspect facing more charges, Winnipeg police say
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagSexual Assault tagManitoba RCMP tagThompson RCMP tagcrime in Manitoba tagsexual assault suspect tagThompson sexual assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers