Manitoba RCMP release sketch of suspect in sexual assault of teen girl

Manitoba RCMP have released a forensic sketch of the suspect in a sexual assault on a 16-year-old girl in Thompson on Monday.

Police said the teen was walking home on a trail leading to Lynx Crescent, close to the Deerwood Park area, when she was grabbed by an unknown man and sexually assaulted.

Thompson RCMP described the suspect as wearing a black Nike sweater, black pants, black Air Force 1 sneakers, a black toque and a black medical mask around his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure tip online.

