Crime

Manitoba RCMP seek public’s help in sexual assault case involving teen victim

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 4:38 pm
Thompson, Manitoba, RCMP are investigating a sexual assault and are asking for the public's assistance. View image in full screen
RCMP in Thompson, Man., are investigating a sexual assault report involving a teen and are asking for the public’s assistance.

On Sept. 14 at 9:40 a.m., police say they received a report of a sexual assault that occurred the day before at 9:30 p.m.

Police say a 16-year-old female was walking home on a trail leading to Lynx Crescent, close to the Deerwood Park area, when she was grabbed by an unknown male and sexually assaulted.

Photo of the location where the assault took place View image in full screen
Photo of the location where the assault took place. RCMP

The teen suffered injuries and was taken to Winnipeg hospital.

Police say he was wearing a black Nike sweater, black pants, black Air Force 1 sneakers, a black tuque, and a black medical mask around his neck.

RCMP are asking anyone with any information to call Crime Stoppers or submit a tip to Manitoba crime stoppers online

