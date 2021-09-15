Manitoba RCMP seek public’s help in sexual assault case involving teen victim

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Thompson, Man., are investigating a sexual assault report involving a teen and are asking for the public’s assistance.

On Sept. 14 at 9:40 a.m., police say they received a report of a sexual assault that occurred the day before at 9:30 p.m.

Police say a 16-year-old female was walking home on a trail leading to Lynx Crescent, close to the Deerwood Park area, when she was grabbed by an unknown male and sexually assaulted.

View image in full screen Photo of the location where the assault took place. RCMP

The teen suffered injuries and was taken to Winnipeg hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say he was wearing a black Nike sweater, black pants, black Air Force 1 sneakers, a black tuque, and a black medical mask around his neck.

RCMP are asking anyone with any information to call Crime Stoppers or submit a tip to Manitoba crime stoppers online

3:26 Winnipeg Police warn about river trail attacks Winnipeg Police warn about river trail attacks – Aug 10, 2021