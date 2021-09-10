Red River Trail sex assault suspect facing more charges, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man who was arrested for the sexual assault of a teenage girl along the Red River Trail has now been charged in connection with four similar incidents in the same area.

Jordan Andrew Bruyere, 29 — who was wanted on charges of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and sexual assault — was initially taken into custody Aug. 27.

Prior to the arrest, police had publicly released surveillance footage of man wearing all black, described as a “person of interest” in the case.

Bruyere is now facing additional charges of sexual assault, assault with a weapon, and two counts of assault, in connection with attacks on three women in their 20s and one in her 30s.

He remains in custody.

