Crime

Red River Trail sex assault suspect facing more charges, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 11:02 am
Click to play video: ''
Winnipeg police hold press conference to release details of a series of sexual assaults along the Red River Trail.

A man who was arrested for the sexual assault of a teenage girl along the Red River Trail has now been charged in connection with four similar incidents in the same area.

Jordan Andrew Bruyere, 29 — who was wanted on charges of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and sexual assault — was initially taken into custody Aug. 27.

Read more: Winnipeg police arrest river trail sex assault suspect

Prior to the arrest, police had publicly released surveillance footage of man wearing all black, described as a “person of interest” in the case.

At the time, police said they believed Bruyere was the man depicted in the footage, and that they were looking into the possibility that he was involved in other incidents in the same area between April and August.

Bruyere is now facing additional charges of sexual assault, assault with a weapon, and two counts of assault, in connection with attacks on three women in their 20s and one in her 30s.

He remains in custody.

Click to play video: 'Police warn of sexual assaults on popular Winnipeg trail' Police warn of sexual assaults on popular Winnipeg trail
Police warn of sexual assaults on popular Winnipeg trail – Aug 10, 2021

 

