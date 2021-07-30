Menu

Crime

London, Ont. teen suffers serious injuries in Culver Drive stabbing, man charged: police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted July 30, 2021 3:31 pm
File photo of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of a London police vehicle. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

London, Ont., police say a 17-year-old boy suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in connection with a stabbing incident Thursday afternoon along Culver Drive.

Police say the victim was stabbed at roughly 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the area west of Clarke Road and between Oxford and Dundas streets.

Read more: London, Ont. man charged in Mornington Avenue stabbing incident, police say

According to police, the victim and suspect were strangers to each other.

Trending Stories

However, even though the victim and suspect did not know each other, police say “this was not a random incident.”

Police say the suspect was arrested on scene and the victim was taken to hospital.

A 19-year-old London man is facing one count of aggravated assault and one count of failing to comply with an undertaking.

