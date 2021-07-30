London, Ont. teen suffers serious injuries in Culver Drive stabbing, man charged: police

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police say a 17-year-old boy suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in connection with a stabbing incident Thursday afternoon along Culver Drive.

Police say the victim was stabbed at roughly 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the area west of Clarke Road and between Oxford and Dundas streets.

According to police, the victim and suspect were strangers to each other.

However, even though the victim and suspect did not know each other, police say “this was not a random incident.”

Police say the suspect was arrested on scene and the victim was taken to hospital.

A 19-year-old London man is facing one count of aggravated assault and one count of failing to comply with an undertaking.

