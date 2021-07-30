London, Ont. man charged in Mornington Avenue stabbing incident: police

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police have laid a charge of aggravated assault in connection with a stabbing incident early Thursday morning along Mornington Avenue.

According to police, the suspect was “involved in a physical altercation with a male acquaintance” at roughly 4:30 a.m. Thursday, southwest of Oxford Street East and Highbury Avenue North.

Police say the acquaintance was stabbed during the altercation and then left the area, contacting emergency services once he was at his home in the city’s east end.

He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

“The entire incident was captured on video surveillance,” police say, adding that “the suspect was arrested without incident.”

A London man, 22, faces one count of aggravated assault.

