Canada

Police investigating ‘disturbance’ involving proof of vaccination refusal at Hamilton McDonald’s

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 24, 2021 9:51 am
Hamilton police say they are investigating a disturbance allegedly caused by a person who would not produce proof of vaccination at a McDonald's on the Mountain on Sept. 22, 2021. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say they are investigating a disturbance allegedly caused by a person who would not produce proof of vaccination at a McDonald's on the Mountain on Sept. 22, 2021. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police say they are investigating an incident tied to an individual refusing to leave a McDonald’s dining area after failing to provide proof of vaccination.

Investigators say officers responded to the “premise disturbance” just after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at McDonald’s inside the Wal-Mart, located at 674 Upper James St.

“The female was not wearing a mask, refusing to provide proof of vaccination, took a seat in the dining area and refusing to leave the store,” Const. Indy Bharaj told Global News in an e-mail.

Read more: Hamilton businesses prepare to enforce proof-of-vaccination policy ahead of provincial rollout

“While enroute to the call, police were advised that the female struck a staff member of McDonalds in the face before leaving the store.”

No one was seriously injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as a female 25 to 30 years old, five feet seven inches, medium build with blonde shoulder length hair. She was also wearing black pants and a black jacket.

The investigation is ongoing.

Ontario’s proof-of-vaccination policy went into effect on Wednesday.

Patrons at certain “high risk” settings in the province will need to provide their ID and receipt of full vaccination against COVID-19 to enter places like gyms, recreation facilities, movie theatres, indoor dining at restaurants, and other non-essential businesses.

 

