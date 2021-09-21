Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 21 2021 6:52pm
01:58

Ontario COVID-19 vaccine certificate system takes effect Wednesday

Vaccine certificates will have to be presented at many non-essential indoor businesses starting Wednesday in Ontario. As Catherine McDonald reports, not all businesses are prepared.

