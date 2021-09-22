Ontario reports 463 new COVID-19 cases, smallest increase in five weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 463 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the lowest daily caseload seen in five weeks. The provincial case total now stands at 581,231.

It is the fewest number of confirmed cases in a 24-hour period since Aug. 17 when 348 new infections were recorded. Test positivity also fell below 2 per cent, also not seen since Aug. 11.

Of the 463 new cases recorded, the data showed 278 were unvaccinated people, 21 were partially vaccinated people, 131 were fully vaccinated people and for 33 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Wednesday’s report, 93 cases were recorded in Toronto, 54 in Ottawa, 48 in Windsor-Essex, 41 in Peel Region, 30 in York Region and 27 in Hamilton.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 25 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,632, as seven more virus-related deaths were recorded.

Vaccinations, recoveries, testing, 7-day average in Ontario

As of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, 40,596 vaccines (16,477 for a first shot and 24,119 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 10.3 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 79.4 per cent of the eligible (12 and older) population. First dose coverage stands at 85.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, 565,710 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 783 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 5,851 — down from the previous day when it was at 6,178, and is also down from Sept. 15 when it was at 5,936. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases topped 43,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 692 which is the down from yesterday’s at 710, and is also down from last week when it was 722. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 600.

The government said 39,092 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 19,259 tests awaiting results.

Test positivity hit 1.8 per cent, falling below two per cent for the first time since August. Last week, test positivity was at 2.5 per cent.

Hospitalizations in Ontario

Ontario reported 299 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (down by 31 from the previous day) with 187 patients in intensive care units (up by 12) and 162 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by seven).

Provincial officials recently announced they would start including the vaccination status of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 as part of their daily COVID-19 data reporting. They noted the new dataset will grow and improve over time as more information is collected.

For those in general hospital wards with COVID, 122 were unvaccinated, 8 were partially vaccinated and 28 were fully vaccinated. For those in ICUs, 101 were unvaccinated while 10 were partially vaccinated and 9 were fully vaccinated.

In the third wave peak, which was the worst wave for hospitalizations, the province saw as many as 900 patients in ICUs with COVID. The province’s data has recorded 5,788 patients in total have ever been in ICU with 29,662 patients having been hospitalized due to COVID since the start of the pandemic.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consists of:

“Alpha” the B.1.1.7 VOC (first detected in the United Kingdom): 146,452 variant cases, which one case was removed. This strain dominated Ontario’s third wave.

“Delta” the B.1.617.2 VOC (first detected in India): 17,594 variant cases, which is up by 650 since the previous day. This strain is dominating Ontario’s fourth wave.

“Beta” the B.1.351 VOC (first detected in South Africa): 1,502 variant cases, which is unchanged since the previous day.

“Gamma” the P.1 VOC (first detected in Brazil): 5,229 variant cases, which is unchanged since the previous day.

NOTE: It takes several days for positive COVID-19 tests to be re-examined for the exact variant. Therefore, there may be more variant cases than overall cases in daily reporting.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

289,581 people are male — an increase of 216 cases.

287,593 people are female — an increase of 256 cases.

16,163 people are under the age of four — an increase of 28 cases.

28,978 people are 5 to 11 — an increase of 62 cases.

51,864 people are 12 to 19 — an increase of 44 cases.

219,473 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 175 cases.

163,436 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 89 cases.

75,588 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 51 cases.

25,720 people are 80 and over — an increase of 14 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: 56

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 95

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 654

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 3,141

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,773

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data

1:08 Ontario doing “everything” it can to protect schools from COVID-19: Premier Ford Ontario doing “everything” it can to protect schools from COVID-19: Premier Ford – Sep 1, 2021

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there are currently 660 out of 4,844 schools in Ontario with at least one COVID-19 case.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 179 new COVID-19 cases in schools — with 153 among students, 19 among staff, and 7 cases among individuals who were not identified.

There are 1,121 active infections among both students and staff, an increase from 1,009 active cases reported the previous day.

One school is closed as a result of positive cases.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,812 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of one death since the previous day. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 13 current outbreaks in homes, which is up by three from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 36 active cases among long-term care residents and 19 active cases among staff — up by four and up by three, respectively, in the last day.

