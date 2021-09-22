Ontario website to access COVID-19 vaccine receipts temporarily down as certificate program in effect

Send this page to someone via email

On the day people now need to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to enter some non-essential businesses, the province’s portal to access those receipts was temporarily down for maintenance.

Those trying to access their receipts early Wednesday morning were met with a notice that says “we’ll be back soon. The service is currently down for maintenance.”

The province’s website says the vaccine booking system may be unavailable twice a week for maintenance. It is the same website people use to access their COVID-19 vaccine receipts.

The maintenance is scheduled Tuesday’s from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday, and from 11 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday.

Ontarians who still need to download their documents needed to wait until after 8 a.m. to access the website. The website was back up and running after 8 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Alternatively some may already have a receipt in their email, sent by the government following their second dose.

View image in full screen Ontario’s COVID-19 portal. Government of Ontario

As of Sept. 22, Ontarians looking to visit some non-essential settings will need to show proof of being fully vaccinated for a least 14 days, or a legitimate medical exemption, along with a piece of identification.

Starting on Oct. 22, one month later, a QR-based app is expected to launch to replace the current vaccination receipts.

Locations where proof of vaccine is needed to enter include:

Restaurants, bars, nightclubs, concert venues, gyms and fitness facilities, theatres, cinemas, racetracks, waterparks, TV and film productions with studio audiences, sports venues, casinos and gaming establishments, meeting and event spaces, strip clubs and bathhouses.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Nick Westoll