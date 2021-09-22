SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases fall to 107

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 22, 2021 12:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario COVID-19 vaccine certificate system takes effect Wednesday' Ontario COVID-19 vaccine certificate system takes effect Wednesday
Vaccine certificates will have to be presented at many non-essential indoor businesses starting Wednesday in Ontario. As Catherine McDonald reports, not all businesses are prepared.

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the city’s total case count to 4,988.

Active cases fell by 12 from the previous day to 107 with another 17 new recoveries. Total resolved cases climbed to 4,836 and the city’s coronavirus death toll remained at 45.

Read more: Ontario COVID-19 vaccine certificate program for many indoor public settings now in effect

In Wellington County, four new cases have been confirmed as its case count climbed to 1,926.

Active cases have dropped to 35 in the county with eight new recoveries being reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus remained at 39.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are six people being treated in a hospital, including two in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

The Upper Grand and Wellington Catholic district school boards are reporting 14 cases among 11 schools in Guelph and Wellington County.

Click to play video: 'Parent-led COVID rapid testing program in Toronto sparks interest in other communities' Parent-led COVID rapid testing program in Toronto sparks interest in other communities
Parent-led COVID rapid testing program in Toronto sparks interest in other communities

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting that 81.7 per cent of residents over the age of 12 are now considered fully vaccinated, while 86.5 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 87.2 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 92.1 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 74.9 per cent are fully vaccinated and 79.1 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, about 1,750 vaccines have been administered, including about 650 first doses, 1,000 second doses and about 40 third doses.

Read more: Parent-led rapid COVID-19 testing program in Toronto school sparks interest in other communities

Story continues below advertisement

With students back in class, public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

As of Wednesday, 75.7 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 77.8 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagGuelph COVID-19 tagGuelph coronavirus tagCOVID news tagGuelph COVID vaccines tagGuelph COVID cases tagWellington-Dufferin-Guelph tagGuleph news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers