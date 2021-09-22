5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases fall to 107

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the city’s total case count to 4,988.

Active cases fell by 12 from the previous day to 107 with another 17 new recoveries. Total resolved cases climbed to 4,836 and the city’s coronavirus death toll remained at 45.

In Wellington County, four new cases have been confirmed as its case count climbed to 1,926.

Active cases have dropped to 35 in the county with eight new recoveries being reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus remained at 39.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are six people being treated in a hospital, including two in intensive care.

The Upper Grand and Wellington Catholic district school boards are reporting 14 cases among 11 schools in Guelph and Wellington County.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting that 81.7 per cent of residents over the age of 12 are now considered fully vaccinated, while 86.5 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 87.2 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 92.1 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 74.9 per cent are fully vaccinated and 79.1 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, about 1,750 vaccines have been administered, including about 650 first doses, 1,000 second doses and about 40 third doses.

With students back in class, public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

As of Wednesday, 75.7 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 77.8 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

