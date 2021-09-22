SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Waterloo Region offers up spots for those needing proof of COVID-19 vaccination receipt

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 22, 2021 12:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario COVID-19 vaccine certificate system takes effect Wednesday' Ontario COVID-19 vaccine certificate system takes effect Wednesday
WATCH: Ontario COVID-19 vaccine certificate system takes effect Wednesday

With Ontario’s proof of vaccination requirements kicking in on Wednesday, Waterloo Region opened several options for residents who need to print off a copy of their proof of COVID-19 vaccination receipt.

The Region says residents who cannot download a copy online can either also go to The Boardwalk or Cambridge Pinebush vaccination clinics, or visit your local library for assistance in printing a copy.

Read more: Ontario COVID-19 vaccine certificate program for many indoor public settings now in effect

However, those who are still using the old red and white health cards can call the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3090 to arrange to receive a copy by mail.

Residents who do not have a health card at all can call Region’s Service First Call Centre at 519-514-1499 for aid.

Story continues below advertisement

The region says it cannot help anyone who was vaccinated outside of the province, however, they confirm anyone with receipts from other jurisdictions will be able to use them as an effective substitution.

Read more: Ontario COVID-19 vaccine certificate a ‘temporary’ measure needed to avoid another lockdown: Ford

The province’s new requirements, which came effect into on Sept. 22, will only allow those with receipts to enter a wide number of non-essential facilities, including indoor restaurants, gyms, sporting events, movie theatres and other higher-risk indoor public settings.

Click to play video: 'Ontarians left out of the province’s vaccine passport rollout' Ontarians left out of the province’s vaccine passport rollout
Ontarians left out of the province’s vaccine passport rollout
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagWaterloo covid tagKitchener covid tagCambridge COVID tagCambridge proof of vaccination COVID tagKitchener proof of vaccination COVID tagProof of vaccination COVID tagWaterloo proof of vaccination COVID tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers