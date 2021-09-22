Waterloo Region offers up spots for those needing proof of COVID-19 vaccination receipt

Send this page to someone via email

With Ontario’s proof of vaccination requirements kicking in on Wednesday, Waterloo Region opened several options for residents who need to print off a copy of their proof of COVID-19 vaccination receipt.

The Region says residents who cannot download a copy online can either also go to The Boardwalk or Cambridge Pinebush vaccination clinics, or visit your local library for assistance in printing a copy.

However, those who are still using the old red and white health cards can call the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3090 to arrange to receive a copy by mail.

Residents who do not have a health card at all can call Region’s Service First Call Centre at 519-514-1499 for aid.

The region says it cannot help anyone who was vaccinated outside of the province, however, they confirm anyone with receipts from other jurisdictions will be able to use them as an effective substitution.

The province’s new requirements, which came effect into on Sept. 22, will only allow those with receipts to enter a wide number of non-essential facilities, including indoor restaurants, gyms, sporting events, movie theatres and other higher-risk indoor public settings.

