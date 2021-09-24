Menu

Crime

Teen charged in connection with 2020 Centennial-area homicide

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted September 24, 2021 12:04 am
Winnipeg police at the scene of the 2020 homicide. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police at the scene of the 2020 homicide. Jordan Pearn/Global News

Winnipeg police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a 2020 Centennial neighbourhood homicide.

Police say on November 16 of last year, two men who didn’t know each other got into an argument at a convenience store in the area of Ross Avenue and Elgin Avenue.

READ MORE: Winnipeg man shot on Isabel Street, dies in hospital

18-year-old Wade Donkey ended up being fatally shot while the accused escaped.

On Tuesday, officers arrested the suspect, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, and he’s been charged with second-degree murder.

 

