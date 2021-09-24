Teen charged in connection with 2020 Centennial-area homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a 2020 Centennial neighbourhood homicide.

Police say on November 16 of last year, two men who didn’t know each other got into an argument at a convenience store in the area of Ross Avenue and Elgin Avenue.

18-year-old Wade Donkey ended up being fatally shot while the accused escaped.

On Tuesday, officers arrested the suspect, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, and he’s been charged with second-degree murder.