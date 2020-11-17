Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man shot on Isabel Street, dies in hospital

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted November 17, 2020 11:02 am
Winnipeg police at the scene on Isabel Street Monday afternoon.
Winnipeg police at the scene on Isabel Street Monday afternoon. Jordan Pearn/Global News

A young man is dead after being shot on Isabel Street Monday.

Police said they were called to the scene in the 100 block of Isabel Street at 1:50 p.m. after being told a man had been shot.

First responders found the man in critical condition and he was taken to hospital, but later died.

Winnipeg police at the scene on Isabel Street Monday afternoon.
Winnipeg police at the scene on Isabel Street Monday afternoon. Jordan Pearn/Global News

Police have identified the man as Wade Darryl Donkey, 18.

He is the 38th homicide being investigated by Winnipeg police this year.

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crimestoppers at 204-786-8477.

