Robbery on Winnipeg Transit bus left young woman injured

A robbery on a Winnipeg Transit bus left a young woman with injuries after she was assaulted.

Police say the robbery took place around 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 10, as the victim, a woman in her 20s, was riding the bus.

Police say the suspect grabbed her phone and when she tried to get the phone back, she was assaulted.

The suspect left the bus near McPhillips Street and Burrows Avenue.

The woman was taken to hospital and treated for her injuries. Her present status is unknown.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect.

He is described as a male in his 30s, with a medium build.

Photo of the suspect. WPS

Anyone with information that could assist in this investigation is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers

