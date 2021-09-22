Man living at home-based daycare in Marshall, Sask. faces sexual assault, child porn charges

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP calls it a “complex” and “heartbreaking” child pornography and sexual assault investigation at a home-based daycare in Saskatchewan.

Members of the Saskatchewan Integrated Child Exploitation Unit and the Maidstone RCMP searched a home in Marshall on July 14 after receiving a report from an online application that child pornography videos were uploaded to its platform.

Police said it was determined that a home-based daycare was being operated out of the home.

Investigators seized two cellphones and two laptops.

Saskatchewan’s ministry of education was notified of the search and suspended the daycare’s licence on July 16.

The devices were forensically examined during a complex investigation involving several specialized RCMP units. Investigators said they located images of unknown children being sexually assaulted by a man.

Joseph Sproull, 40, was arrested on Sept. 21. He was living at the home where the daycare was located.

Police said they are working to identify the children in the images and are meeting with the parents of the children who attended the daycare.

Investigators believe three young children were being assaulted in the photographs, but police said they are not releasing the specific age of the victims to protect their identity.

“This is an alarming, heartbreaking situation that affects the most vulnerable — young children,” said Supt. Vincent Foy, the officer in charge of the Saskatchewan RCMP major crime unit, in a statement Wednesday.

“We are doing everything in our power to identify all the victims affected by this terrible situation and provide everyone the support they need right now.”

Sproull is facing three charges each of sexual assault, sexual interference and making available child pornography.

He is also facing possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography charges.

Sproull was scheduled to appear in North Battleford provincial court on Wednesday morning.

Police said the investigation continues and they are working to determine if there are more victims.

“I can only imagine the anguish those affected are going through and the anxiety the whole community is facing,” Foy said.

“Rest assured all required resources are being dedicated to this investigation.”

RCMP said anyone who suspects they or their child may have been a victim, or may have any information, to contact investigators at 306-446-1615.

Anyone requiring support during the investigation should contact the Midwest Victim Services Program at 780-874-5021.

