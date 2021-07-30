Winnipeggers busted for child porn, online luring

Send this page to someone via email

Two Winnipeg men have been arrested on child pornography charges after raids by the Winnipeg Police Service this week.

Police said they became aware of a suspect in the city using his computer to download and distribute videos of child pornography in April of this year, and were able to forensically confirm his location, which was the subject of a search warrant Thursday.

Internet Child Exploitation Unit officers seized electronic storage devices, upon which they confirmed the presence of child porn.

The 44-year-old suspect has been charged with possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography, and possessing child pornography for the purpose of distribution or sale.

Pursuant to the Criminal Code of Canada, the man was released on an undertaking, with numerous conditions.

In an unrelated case, another Winnipegger was arrested Tuesday by police in collaboration with the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, as part of an investigation into people trying to lure children for a sexual purpose online.

The suspect, 27, is facing two counts of luring a person under 18 by means of telecommunication, two counts of making sexually explicit material available to a person under 18, and a charge of making child pornography.

He was also released with conditions, including limited access to both the Internet and anyone under 18.

