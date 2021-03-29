Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man facing child porn, luring charges

By Shane Gibson Global News
A 26-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a list of child pornography charges. View image in full screen
A 26-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a list of child pornography charges. Global News

A Winnipeg man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation by local police and the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre in Ottawa.

Winnipeg police say their internet child exploitation unit started investigating after child sexual abuse images and videos were uploaded using the Kik messenger app and Instagram between May and June of last year.

Read more: Winnipeg man charged with child luring, child porn after online sting

Investigators traced the IP address to a single-family home in east Winnipeg where a search warrant was executed and a 26-year-old man was arrested.

Click to play video: 'How the internet is impacting child sexual abuse' How the internet is impacting child sexual abuse
How the internet is impacting child sexual abuse – Oct 4, 2017

Adam Lewis Berk-Charbonneau has been charged with 22 criminal offences relating to possessing, distributing and making child pornography. He is also charged with luring by means of telecommunications, police said Monday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg man charged with possession, importation of child pornography

Police are reminding parents to talk to their children about internet safety.

Tips about the online sexual exploitation of children can be made at cybertip.ca.

Click to play video: '‘It could be someone you know’: Talking about suspects in child sex abuse cases' ‘It could be someone you know’: Talking about suspects in child sex abuse cases
‘It could be someone you know’: Talking about suspects in child sex abuse cases – Mar 30, 2017

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeWinnipeg Police ServiceChild PornLuringchild sexual abuse imagery.Adam Lewis Berk-Charbonneau

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers