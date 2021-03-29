Winnipeg man facing child porn, luring charges

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation by local police and the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre in Ottawa.

Winnipeg police say their internet child exploitation unit started investigating after child sexual abuse images and videos were uploaded using the Kik messenger app and Instagram between May and June of last year.

Investigators traced the IP address to a single-family home in east Winnipeg where a search warrant was executed and a 26-year-old man was arrested.

Adam Lewis Berk-Charbonneau has been charged with 22 criminal offences relating to possessing, distributing and making child pornography. He is also charged with luring by means of telecommunications, police said Monday.

Police are reminding parents to talk to their children about internet safety.

Tips about the online sexual exploitation of children can be made at cybertip.ca.

