Ottawa police charge Carlington man, 27, with distributing child porn

The Ottawa Police Service said Wednesday that a months-long investigation into a Carlington man has yielded child pornography charges.

The OPS internet child exploitation unit launched an investigation in July and uncovered that child pornography had been distributed out of a home in the 1000 block of Mayview Avenue.

On Tuesday, police executed a search warrant at the residence and arrested a 27-year-old man.

Patrick Hobson is facing charges of unlawfully accessing and distributing child pornography.

The accused was due in court on Wednesday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and further charges could be laid.

