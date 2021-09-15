Menu

Crime

Ottawa police charge Carlington man, 27, with distributing child porn

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 3:23 pm
The Ottawa Police Service says it has charged a 27-year-old man in connection with child pornography distribution. View image in full screen
The Ottawa Police Service says it has charged a 27-year-old man in connection with child pornography distribution. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The Ottawa Police Service said Wednesday that a months-long investigation into a Carlington man has yielded child pornography charges.

The OPS internet child exploitation unit launched an investigation in July and uncovered that child pornography had been distributed out of a home in the 1000 block of Mayview Avenue.

On Tuesday, police executed a search warrant at the residence and arrested a 27-year-old man.

Read more: Ottawa police seeking witnesses after teen sexually assaulted in Carlington

Patrick Hobson is facing charges of unlawfully accessing and distributing child pornography.

The accused was due in court on Wednesday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and further charges could be laid.

