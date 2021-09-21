Canada election: PPC support in B.C.’s Interior above national average

Send this page to someone via email

The People’s Party of Canada failed to earn any seats in Monday’s federal election, but it still made political inroads in B.C.

According to election data, the PPC received 5.1 per cent of the popular vote. The Conservatives topped that race with 33.9 per cent of all ballots, with the Liberals second at 32.3 per cent.

In B.C.’s Interior, though, voters supported the PPC more than the national average, with one northern candidate earning double that stat.

In fact, Ryan Dyck not only earned 10.5 per cent in the riding of Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies, but he placed third — ahead of the Liberal candidate in fourth place at 8.6 per cent.

Winning the riding was the Conservative incumbent Bob Zimmer, who scored 60.8 per cent of the riding vote. The NDP candidate was second at 13.5 per cent.

Global News has reached out to Dyck in regards to Monday’s result.

In a Facebook post, Dyck thanked his supporters, stating “10.5 per cent of the votes is a significant number, and we are thankful for each of you that worked to make that happen. We would like to congratulate Bob Zimmer on his win, and wish him all the best as he is tasked with representing this riding well.”

Elsewhere in B.C.’s Interior, PPC candidates averaged between 7 and 8 per cent of their riding ballots. The party also consistently outperformed the Green party.

Abbotsford: PPC 7.6 per cent, Green 3.3 per cent

PPC 7.6 per cent, Green 3.3 per cent Cariboo-Prince George: PPC 8.4, Green 3.7

PPC 8.4, Green 3.7 Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola: PPC 7.3, Green 2.7

PPC 7.3, Green 2.7 Chilliwack-Hope: PPC 8.0, Green 2.7

PPC 8.0, Green 2.7 Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo: PPC 5.8, Green 3.7

PPC 5.8, Green 3.7 Kelowna-Lake Country: PPC 7.2, Green 3.1

PPC 7.2, Green 3.1 Kootenay-Columbia: PPC 7.1, Green 3.9

PPC 7.1, Green 3.9 Langley-Aldergrove: PPC 5.5, Green 2.9

PPC 5.5, Green 2.9 Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon: PPC 7.3, Green 4.4

PPC 7.3, Green 4.4 North Okanagan-Shuswap: PPC 10.3, Green 5.4

PPC 10.3, Green 5.4 Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge: PPC 5.7, No Green candidate

PPC 5.7, No Green candidate Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies: PPC 10.5, Liberals 8.6, Green 3.3

PPC 10.5, Liberals 8.6, Green 3.3 Skeena-Bulkley Valley: PPC 7.8, Liberals 7.8, Green 3.8

PPC 7.8, Liberals 7.8, Green 3.8 South Okanagan-West Kootenay: PPC 7.7, Green 3.9

In Alberta, the PPC also had support above the national average.

For example, in the riding of Red Deer, PPC candidate Megan Lim finished third at 13.0 per cent. Conservative incumbent Blaine Calkins won the riding at 64.2 per cent, with the NDP candidate in second at 14.1 per cent.

In the riding of Peace River-Westlock, PPC candidate Darryl Boisson finished second in voting at 12.9 per cent. The NDP candidate was third at 12.8 per cent. The incumbent and Conservative candidate was first at 62.9 per cent.

In Fort McMurray-Cold Lake in Alberta, PPC candidate Shawn McDonald placed second with 12.8 per cent of the ballot. Conservative Laila Goodridge ran away with the riding at 67.4 per cent.

In Yellowhead, PPC candidate Michael Manchen was second at 12.8 per cent; well behind Conservative incumbent Gerald Soroka at 66.2, but ahead of the NDP candidate at 11.7 per cent.

And in the riding of Lakeland, PPC candidate Ann McCormack placed second at 11.1 per cent. Conservative incumbent Shannon Stubbs crushed the field at 69.2 per cent.

Notably, in ridings in and around Calgary and Edmonton, most PPC candidates averaged between 4 and 6 per cent.

As of Tuesday, the PPC had around 816,000 votes across Canada. The Conservatives had 5.44 million votes, with the Liberals around 5.18 million

Global News has reached out PPC headquarters for more information.