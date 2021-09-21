Incumbent Warren Steinley is projected winner in Regina—Lewvan

Send this page to someone via email

Incumbent MP Warren Steinley is the projected winner in Regina—Lewvan.

It was a tighter race than he fought in 2019, with the NDP’s Tria Donaldson giving the Conservative MP a run for his money.

As the results poured in Monday night, Steinley thanked his volunteers for helping him hold onto the riding.

“We have a pretty good campaign team and we worked really hard. It’s a marathon,” Steinley said Monday night.

“We knocked on 30,000-plus doors to talk to people individually and it’s just a credit to our campaign team and campaign style,” he added.

Steinley, a former Sask Party MLA, called Donaldson his toughest competition, saying she put up a good fight.

He also mentioned Liberal candidate Susan Cameron, the NDP’s Tria Donaldson, People’s Party of Canada candidate Roderick Kletchko, and the Green Party’s Michael Wright.

“I think anyone who puts their name on the ballot deserves respect. To Susan and Tria, to Rod Kletchko and Michael, congratulations to a well-fought campaign,” Steinley said.

Despite losing, Donaldson says she’s proud of the campaign she and her team ran.

“I’m overwhelmed by the amount of support we’ve gotten. We had over 250 volunteers out today, pulling votes, talking to supporters,”

“We’ve seen a lot of good feedback online and we’re seeing results in areas we didn’t win last time, so, it’s very good news. It shows that we’re competitive in Regina—Lewvan and across the prairies,” Donaldson added.

There are just over 4,600 mail-in ballots that still need to be counted in this riding — one of the highest in the country. Counting of the mail-in ballots starts Tuesday morning.