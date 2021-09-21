Menu

Politics

Rachael Harder re-elected for 3rd term as Lethbridge MP

By Tom Roulston , Danica Ferris & Erik Bay Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 12:51 am
Click to play video: 'Canada election 2021: Rachael Harder re-elected in Lethbridge' Canada election 2021: Rachael Harder re-elected in Lethbridge
DECISION CANADA 2021: Lethbridge remained a Conservative stronghold in Monday’s federal election, with Rachael Harder re-elected for a third term. Harder reacted following the win.

Conservative incumbent Rachael Harder is the projected winner in the Lethbridge riding and will return to Ottawa as its member of Parliament for a third term.

Conservative candidate Rachael Harder is projected to win the seat in Lethbridge.
Conservative candidate Rachael Harder is projected to win the seat in Lethbridge. Global News

“This was definitely a very quick election, so you know you hit the ground running, you run fast, you run hard and you try to accomplish as much as you can in a short duration.”

Harder, who is 35, has sat as a member of Parliament with the Official Opposition since her first election win in 2015, and said Monday she will continue to advocate on behalf of her constituents.

Read more: Liberals projected to form minority government

“Some of the things I heard over and over and over again had to do with fiscal responsibility and wanting to get back to balanced budgets, wanting to see greater care and attention put towards border security and measures around cyber security as well.

“Other issues that came up at the door definitely had to do with mental health and overcoming the pandemic and the impact that has had on us as a society,” Harder said.

“As a member of Parliament, I’m going to continue to listen intently to those I represent and to make sure their voices make it to Ottawa on these important topics and others.”

Conservative incumbent Rachael Harder speaks to reporters on Election night. View image in full screen
Conservative incumbent Rachael Harder speaks to reporters on Election night. Danica Ferris/Global News

Harder had garnered 55.9 per cent of the popular vote as of 10:45 p.m. Monday with 231 of 255 polls reporting results.

It was a smaller margin of victory compared to Harder’s win in 2019 when she received 65.8 per cent of ballots cast.

Read more: Live Canada election results 2021: Real-time results in the federal election

First-time New Democratic candidate Elaine Perez finished second in the riding receiving 19.2 per cent of the popular vote with 231 of 255 polls reporting as of 10:45 p.m. Monday.

“There’s lots of people here in Lethbridge who believe in the NDP and the things they want to do,” Perez said.

“This was definitely a tough election. Because we’re in a pandemic it’s harder to campaign as we traditionally do. You want to do meet and greets… and it’s been tough trying to connect with people.”

Click to play video: 'Lethbridge NDP candidate Elaine Perez reacts to federal election results' Lethbridge NDP candidate Elaine Perez reacts to federal election results
Lethbridge NDP candidate Elaine Perez reacts to federal election results

It was a third-place finish for Liberal candidate Devon Hargreaves who had picked up 14.6 per cent of the popular vote as of 10:45 p.m. Monday.

“I think we ran a great campaign. Our response at the doors was very positive. We’re going to continue to work… to build our voice and have our voice served,” Hargreaves said Monday.

Click to play video: 'Lethbridge Liberal candidate Devon Hargreaves reacts to federal election results' Lethbridge Liberal candidate Devon Hargreaves reacts to federal election results
Lethbridge Liberal candidate Devon Hargreaves reacts to federal election results

“I will continue to hold our elected MP — no matter their party stripe — to account, particularly Bill C6, which I helped get in front of the House of Commons. I hope that she does some research and educates herself on why conversion therapy is bad and wrong and that we are able to move forward as a nation with progressive legislation.”

Read more: Lethbridge MP votes against conversion therapy ban after petition started in city

As of 10:45 p.m. Monday with 231 of 255 polls reporting, People’s Party of Canada candidate Kimmie Hovan had received 7.4 per cent of the riding’s popular vote. Independent Kim Siever had received 1.9 per cent and Christian Heritage Party Candidate Geoffrey Capp had 1 per cent.

