Montreal bakery creates federal party leader cookies to entice voters

Send this page to someone via email

La Biscuiterie de Montreal owner Marie-Claude Charlebois has been up close and personal with all the federal leaders this campaign — their tasty twins, that is.

Charlebois, along with her partner and graphic designer, Elitza Koroueva, specialize in making personalized maple sugar cookies for companies and events. Their latest cookies feature all five major federal party leaders’ faces. Each cookie sells on La Biscuiterie de Montreal’s website goes for $10 each.

“So we are now doing mainly stuff to make people happy, but we stick to our values by getting involved into politics a little bit with the political cookies,” explained Charlebois.

Read more: Quebecers head to the polls as election day in Canada arrives

The pair’s recent sweet success is a comedic take on the Trump administration, including Mike Pence with a fly on his head.

Story continues below advertisement

“People are still buying the Trump cookies,” said Charlebois. “They’re very popular. So this is why we decided to do the federal election cookies.”

Koroueva draws each leader by hand, then transfers it to the computer to create a customized cookie cutter. Charlebois then bakes and decorates each cookie with royal icing.

“So what we’re trying to do is minimalist but also exaggerate their main characteristics,” Charlebois said.

They’ve made sure each edible leader has a recognizable trait. Jagmeet Singh’s facial hair and colourful turban. Justin Trudeau’s haircut and eyes. Yves-François Blanchet’s large glasses. Annamie Paul’s short hair and green earrings. And Erin O’Toole’s chin.

The duo often conceptualize cookies with a deeper meaning behind them. They said promoting these ones in advance on social media raised awareness about the importance of voting.

Upcoming cookies include Montreal mayoral candidates Valerie Plante and Denis Coderre, ahead of the Montreal municipal election.